K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $66,303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after buying an additional 78,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $25,433,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $60.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

