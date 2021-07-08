K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 15,817 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lowered its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 15,817 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in InMode by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of INMD stock opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $98.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
