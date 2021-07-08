K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 15,817 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lowered its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 15,817 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in InMode by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $98.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

