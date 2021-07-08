K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys New Position in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.29% of Petra Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAIC stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

