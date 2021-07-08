JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 207.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $75.89.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

