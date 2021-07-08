JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 255,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 135.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 93,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 127,072 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 150.0% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

