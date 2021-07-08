JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.70% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,014,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,745,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

PGC stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $572.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.