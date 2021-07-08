JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $32,899,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $13,563,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 60.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $5,146,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $3,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

