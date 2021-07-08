JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock valued at $111,605,089. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

