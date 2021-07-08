JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 29,288 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $980.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.50, a P/E/G ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.13. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.