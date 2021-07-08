Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 533,246.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 399,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.