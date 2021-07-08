Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 23.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.32%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.