Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

