John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 6,409 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Superconductor stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. On average, research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

