John L. Ocampo Sells 55,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $3,398,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.47. 427,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

