Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Trading Down 0.7%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18. 430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.4209 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

