Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11. Everi has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

