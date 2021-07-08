Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKILY. Citigroup lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

