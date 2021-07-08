Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 5,263.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,018 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 935,872 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,025,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 129,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 451,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

In other Jamf news, COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $50,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $49,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,738,178 shares of company stock worth $321,260,469.

Shares of JAMF opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.04.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.