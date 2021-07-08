Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 26,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,537. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,061,798 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

