J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JSAIY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.78.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

