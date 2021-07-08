J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

LON:JDW traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,163 ($15.19). The company had a trading volume of 362,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,974.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.33. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 751.50 ($9.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.