IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $866.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.67.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 1,837,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

