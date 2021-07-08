Italo Market Capitalization Reaches $29,054.44 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 58.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Italo has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $29,054.44 and $1,408.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00131207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00168295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,363.37 or 0.99846517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00974402 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

