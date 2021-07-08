ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Danske raised shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $12.44 on Thursday. ISS A/S has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

