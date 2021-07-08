iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Toroso Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,854 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 5.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $117,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $109.64. 332,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

