iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $436.31 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $311.89 and a 1-year high of $436.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.