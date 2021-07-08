iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,808,000 after buying an additional 139,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $161.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

