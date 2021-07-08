iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 6.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.34. 879,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,199,304. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.24 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

