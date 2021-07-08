iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Position Boosted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW opened at $47.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.