iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 2,574,255 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.81.

