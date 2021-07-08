iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,749 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,095,000 after purchasing an additional 192,978 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. 153,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,874,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.