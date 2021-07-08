Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34.
In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
