Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

