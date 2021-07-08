Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 385,442 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 90,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,692. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

