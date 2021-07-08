Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,044 shares during the period. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals accounts for about 1.6% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 3.40% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $24,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

VGM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

