Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Position Lowered by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,868,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,353,295 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust makes up 3.2% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $49,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 408.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 745,975 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $14,142,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:VVR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.