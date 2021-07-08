Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 76.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

