Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCEF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 4,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,399. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

