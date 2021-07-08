Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 818,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 152,501 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 96,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after purchasing an additional 844,080 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 255,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.63. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.