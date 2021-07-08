International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce $5.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the highest is $5.63 billion. International Paper reported sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $24.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

