Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 1,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellinetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.