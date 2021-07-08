Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Shares of INSP opened at $178.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $85.03 and a one year high of $252.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,343 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

