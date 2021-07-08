Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 108,939 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 108,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $5,636,503.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,503.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,289.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

