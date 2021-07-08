Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TLS opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 806.00. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Telos during the first quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Telos by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 440,099 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Telos by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,809 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

