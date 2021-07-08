Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 2,307 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $286,137.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,650 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $323,974.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $119.36 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.72 and a beta of 0.56.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.