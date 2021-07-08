Insider Buying: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Buys 544,166 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KYMR opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

