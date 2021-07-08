Insider Buying: Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Buys 102 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £295.80 ($386.46).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grainger alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Helen Gordon acquired 104 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £299.52 ($391.32).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 294.60 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.82. Grainger plc has a 1-year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRI shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.