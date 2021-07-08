InsaneCoin (INSN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 63.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $174,428.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00387581 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003244 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.32 or 0.01762994 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,554,808 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.