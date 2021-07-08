INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Maxim Group

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of INMB opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in INmune Bio by 40.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

