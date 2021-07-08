ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.0% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 70,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ING shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

