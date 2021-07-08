ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $32,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $15,204,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

